July 26, 2022

Area Police report 7/26/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Elm Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Stealing was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
  • Theft from a building was reported on Ford Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Oakley Drive.
  • Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with a written prescription, failure to display plates/affix tab on mother vehicle/trailer, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and third-degree domestic assault were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Main Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Wedgewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard .

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.

Arrests

  • John Wigley, 41, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, operating a motor vehicle without license plate lights, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David Vicory, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Jalen Brock, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Michael Hill, 30, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.
Police/Fire Reports

