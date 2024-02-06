Area Police report 7/26/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Elm Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Delwin Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
- Theft from a building was reported on Ford Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Fraud was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Oakley Drive.
- Delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county/private jail/correctional center except with a written prescription, failure to display plates/affix tab on mother vehicle/trailer, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Siemers Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and third-degree domestic assault were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Main Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on East Rodney Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard .
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
Arrests
- John Wigley, 41, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, operating a motor vehicle without license plate lights, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Vicory, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.
- Jalen Brock, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Michael Hill, 30, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.