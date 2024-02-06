Area police report 7-21-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Drew Thomas, 27, of Haywood, Missouri, was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
- Bahirom Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Terrai Lowe, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving without insurance.
- Heather Cureton, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
- Keith Estes, 48, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 1712 Good Hope St.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St. A juvenile was cited into juvenile court.
- Theft was reported at 365 S. Broadview St.
- Theft was reported at Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive.
- Theft was reported at 1025 Haddock St.
Miscellaneous
- Identity theft was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Donald Lewis, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving without insurance.
- Sherry Sturm, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Troy Crowden, 40, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for a probation violation.
- Antanay Lucas, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Gerald Bradley of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Butler County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.
- Jason Smith, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Jason Elbrecht, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
- Kasey Hoffman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Tommy West III, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- William Seabaugh, 58, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-support.
- Dylan Mitchell, 22, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Jeremy Coleman, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.