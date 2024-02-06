All sections
July 21, 2018

Area police report 7-21-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Drew Thomas, 27, of Haywood, Missouri, was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant. n Bahirom Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Drew Thomas, 27, of Haywood, Missouri, was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant.
  • Bahirom Figueroa, 19, of Springfield, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Terrai Lowe, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving without insurance.
  • Heather Cureton, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing.
  • Keith Estes, 48, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1712 Good Hope St.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St. A juvenile was cited into juvenile court.
  • Theft was reported at 365 S. Broadview St.
  • Theft was reported at Cape Regional Credit Union, 2427 Cape Centre Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 1025 Haddock St.

Miscellaneous

  • Identity theft was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Donald Lewis, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving without insurance.
  • Sherry Sturm, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Troy Crowden, 40, of Delta was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for a probation violation.
  • Antanay Lucas, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Gerald Bradley of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Butler County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.
  • Jason Smith, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Jason Elbrecht, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear.
  • Kasey Hoffman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Tommy West III, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • William Seabaugh, 58, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for non-support.
  • Dylan Mitchell, 22, of Olive Branch, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Jeremy Coleman, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear.
Police/Fire Reports

