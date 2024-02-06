All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 20, 2022

Area Police report 7/20/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Assaults n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street. n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft of motor vehicle parts and second-degree property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Main Street.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Broadview Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Zachary Carpentier, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Aaron Corey, 25, of Licking, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
  • James Dolle, 29, of Pilot Mound, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Matthew Cowin, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Donna Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Birdie Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Trevino Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Greensferry Road and Francis Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy