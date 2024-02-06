Area Police report 7/20/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Theft of motor vehicle parts and second-degree property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Main Street.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Broadview Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Zachary Carpentier, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Aaron Corey, 25, of Licking, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
- James Dolle, 29, of Pilot Mound, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Matthew Cowin, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Donna Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Birdie Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Trevino Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Farmington Road.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Greensferry Road and Francis Drive.