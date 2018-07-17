All sections
July 17, 2018

Area police report 7/17/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Casey Forrester, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant and three Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 3439 William St.
  • Burglary was reported at 825 William St.
  • Burglary was reported at 1721 Cape Meadows Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 1739 Pemiscot St.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Crystal Daniel, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of roadway.

Arrests

  • Nicholas Leavitt, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of affray.
  • Terry Edick, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Russell Nielsen, 58, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at a red light and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
  • John Johnson, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a mechanically defective vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license.
  • Raymond Flowers, 25, of Gordonville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, failure to register a motor vehicle, displaying plates of another vehicle, failure to provide proof of insurance and operating a mechanically defective vehicle.
  • Charles Tyra, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.

Property damage

  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Lenco Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Hannah Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Odus Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of August Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Donna Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Aaron Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

