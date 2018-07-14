Area police report 7-14-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 1024 S. Benton St.
- Theft was reported at 2850 Whitener St.
- Theft was reported at 1115 Good Hope St.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with no license, expired license plates and driving with no insurance were reported at 449 S. Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Codie Jascor, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- John Rileyk, 45, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Jason Desmarteau, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of a roadway.
Arrests
- Jared Evans, 33, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
- Charles Dixon, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine precursors.
- Zachary Priester, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree property damage.
- Brandy Lane, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Antwon Beasley, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation.
- Marco Dominguez, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Greg Jenkins, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear.
- Shauna Watson, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Travis Lauck, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for passing a bad check.