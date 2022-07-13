Area Police report 7/13/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Main Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft was reported on West Rodney Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jennifer Brown, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Shawn Stockard, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a outstanding warrant.
- Devin Weccele, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to stop for stop sign and arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DWIs
- Justin Jones, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to have insurance.
- Arthur Casteel, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Collin Dodd, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the area of Lee Ave and West Jackson Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.