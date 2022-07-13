All sections
July 13, 2022

Area Police report 7/13/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive. Assaults n Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Fitzgerald Drive.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported on West Rodney Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jennifer Brown, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Shawn Stockard, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a outstanding warrant.
  • Devin Weccele, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, failure to stop for stop sign and arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DWIs

  • Justin Jones, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to have insurance.
  • Arthur Casteel, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • Collin Dodd, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the area of Lee Ave and West Jackson Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

