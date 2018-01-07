Area police report 7-1-18

DWI

Jeromiah Trankle, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Terri Blake, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Joshua Faulkner II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Lucas Anderson, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Martinez, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license.

Timmy Lesch, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.

Ruby Basinger, 42, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.

Devin Wireman, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.

Jesse Myers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.