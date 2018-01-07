All sections
June 30, 2018

Area police report 7-1-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Breonna Reeves, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving on a revoked license.
  • Devon Johnson, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
  • Jerry Williams, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Assault

  • Domestic assault was reported at 1313 Jefferson Ave.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Patriot Fireworks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported at 31 N. Henderson Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 3 Village Drive.
  • Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 406 N. Louisiana St.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Themis and Hanover streets.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Terri Blake, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Jeromiah Trankle, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Joshua Faulkner II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Lucas Anderson, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • John Martinez, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license.
  • Timmy Lesch, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Ruby Basinger, 42, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.
  • Devin Wireman, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Jesse Myers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
  • Logan Woods, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for sexual assault.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Tracey Lawrence, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Curtis Branham, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked driver's license.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Wedekind Street and Old Cape Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

