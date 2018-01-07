Area police report 7-1-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Breonna Reeves, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for operating a motor vehicle with no insurance and driving on a revoked license.
- Devon Johnson, 27, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- Jerry Williams, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Assault
- Domestic assault was reported at 1313 Jefferson Ave.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Patriot Fireworks, 19 S. Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported at 31 N. Henderson Ave.
- Theft was reported at 3 Village Drive.
- Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported at 406 N. Louisiana St.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at Themis and Hanover streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Terri Blake, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Jeromiah Trankle, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Joshua Faulkner II, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Lucas Anderson, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- John Martinez, 54, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license.
- Timmy Lesch, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Ruby Basinger, 42, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.
- Devin Wireman, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear and a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Jesse Myers, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a probation violation.
- Logan Woods, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for sexual assault.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Tracey Lawrence, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Curtis Branham, 52, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle on a revoked driver's license.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Henderson Street.
- Theft was reported in the area of Wedekind Street and Old Cape Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.