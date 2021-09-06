Area Police report 6/9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
- Drug violation was reported at Giboney Avenue and Elm Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and South West End Boulevard.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Esther Mason, 25, of Jackson was arrested on Advance warrant and also issued citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and fail to register motor vehicle.
- Destiny Batchelor, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault.
- Yaunique Cain, 18, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and theft of motor vehicle.
- Jerry Warren, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended and fail to display plates.
- Billy Stephens, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Jerry Bridges, 38, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, burglary, peace disturbance, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Tyauna Williams, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant and a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of North Hope and East Washington streets.