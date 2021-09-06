All sections
June 9, 2021

Area Police report 6/9/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported. Miscellaneous n Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. n Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North Middle Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Drug violation was reported at Giboney Avenue and Elm Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Independence Street and South West End Boulevard.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 1100 block of North Fountain Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Esther Mason, 25, of Jackson was arrested on Advance warrant and also issued citation for operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and fail to register motor vehicle.
  • Destiny Batchelor, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault.
  • Yaunique Cain, 18, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and theft of motor vehicle.
  • Jerry Warren, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended and fail to display plates.
  • Billy Stephens, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Jerry Bridges, 38, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, burglary, peace disturbance, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Tyauna Williams, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant and a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of North Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of North Hope and East Washington streets.
Police/Fire Reports

