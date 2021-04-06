All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
June 4, 2021

Area Police report 6/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 100 block of Benton Street. n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. n Assault was reported in the 700 block of Bellevue Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported in the 1600 block of Brookwood Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Matthew Levart, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, suspicion of violation of child protection order and violation of order of protection for adult.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Glen Court.
  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy