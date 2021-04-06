Area Police report 6/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1600 block of North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported in the 1600 block of Brookwood Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 100 block of Vantage Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Matthew Levart, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant, suspicion of violation of child protection order and violation of order of protection for adult.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Glen Court.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Missouri Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 3900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.