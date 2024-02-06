All sections
June 25, 2019

Area police report 6/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Aubrynna Gorforth, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant. n Travis Cox, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Aubrynna Gorforth, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Travis Cox, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
  • Kaitlyn Frazier, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assault

  • An assault was reported at 430 N. Frederick St. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Thefts

  • A theft was reported at 523 Alta Vista Drive.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shane Deweese, 30, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
  • Parris Knox, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of roadway.

Theft

  • A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Oakshire Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
Police/Fire Reports

