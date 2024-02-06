Area police report 6/25/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Aubrynna Gorforth, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Travis Cox, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a drug violation.
- Kaitlyn Frazier, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assault
- An assault was reported at 430 N. Frederick St. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
Thefts
- A theft was reported at 523 Alta Vista Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shane Deweese, 30, of East Prairie, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
- Parris Knox, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Theft
- A burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Cherokee Street.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of Oakshire Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.