June 21, 2022

Area Police report 6/21/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Third degree domestic assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on South Hanover Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing of a motorcraft/watercraft/aircraft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Middle Street.

DWI

  • Intoxicated driver was reported on Franks Lane.
Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Disturbance/fight was reported on North Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Watkins Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Perry Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Travis Ledlow, 22, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Stotler Way.
  • Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of North Oak Hill Rd and East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North Street
Police/Fire Reports

