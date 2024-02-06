Area Police report 6/21/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Star Vue Court.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lexington Avenue.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic disturbance was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Third degree domestic assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and second-degree property damage were reported on South Hanover Street.
Thefts
- Stealing of a motorcraft/watercraft/aircraft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Middle Street.
DWI
- Intoxicated driver was reported on Franks Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less or marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Armed criminal action, second-degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Disturbance/fight was reported on North Main Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Watkins Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Perry Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Travis Ledlow, 22, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of North Farmington Road.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East.
- Theft was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Stotler Way.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of North Neal Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of North Oak Hill Rd and East Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of North Street