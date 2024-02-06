All sections
June 20, 2018

Area police report 6/20/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Darian Lynch, 21, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of stealing.
  • David Sorensen, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant.
  • Terry Gale, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Amanda Cochran, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at 1130 Big Bend Road.
  • Burglary was reported at 1306 Perry Ave.
  • Theft was reported at 324 S. Hanover St.
  • Burglary was reported at 832 S. Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Macy's, 3049 William St.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Domonique Smith, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
  • Kimberly Stevens, 46, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

