Area police report 6/20/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Darian Lynch, 21, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of stealing.
- David Sorensen, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Louis County warrant.
- Terry Gale, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Amanda Cochran, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported at Fred's, 121 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported at 1130 Big Bend Road.
- Burglary was reported at 1306 Perry Ave.
- Theft was reported at 324 S. Hanover St.
- Burglary was reported at 832 S. Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported at Macy's, 3049 William St.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported in the 1200 block of North Spanish Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Domonique Smith, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance.
- Kimberly Stevens, 46, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.