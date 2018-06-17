Area police report 6-17-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Deandre Betts, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Stephanie Wilson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Brittany Hanks, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ballard County (Kentucky) warrant.
- Tiffany Anthony, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for use of headlights.
- Timothy Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Matthew Dixon, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Tammy Gross, 31, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported at Menard's, 535 Siemers Drive.
- Assault and burglary were reported at 921 Hackberry Street.
- Assault was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
- Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at 27 N. Benton St.
- Burglary was reported at 1712 Big Bend Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Robbery was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Lisa Smith, 32, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree sexual misconduct, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner.
Arrests
- Nathan Oxley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
- Jennifer Camp, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- Frederick Stecz II, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an FBI warrant for possession of a weapon and an O'Fallon (Missouri) warrant for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and a parking violation.
- Jose Sorto-Velasquez, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Jordan Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Mark Lungwitz, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
- Kevin Gardner Jr., 34, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a St. Francois County (Missouri) warrant.
- Stephen Riddle, 55, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Tonya Morrison, 45, of Elco, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Misty Stewart-Sims, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Randy Wilson, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.