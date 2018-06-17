All sections
June 16, 2018

Area police report 6-17-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Deandre Betts, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant. n Stephanie Wilson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Deandre Betts, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Stephanie Wilson, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for stealing and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Brittany Hanks, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Ballard County (Kentucky) warrant.
  • Tiffany Anthony, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for use of headlights.
  • Timothy Kilhafner, 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Matthew Dixon, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
  • Tammy Gross, 31, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported at Menard's, 535 Siemers Drive.
  • Assault and burglary were reported at 921 Hackberry Street.
  • Assault was reported at 1126 N. Sprigg St.
  • Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Rand Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported at Walgreens, 1 S. Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported at 27 N. Benton St.
  • Burglary was reported at 1712 Big Bend Road.
  • Shoplifting was reported at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Robbery was reported in the 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Lisa Smith, 32, no address given, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, first-degree sexual misconduct, resisting arrest and operating a motor vehicle in a careless manner.

Arrests

  • Nathan Oxley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jennifer Camp, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Frederick Stecz II, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an FBI warrant for possession of a weapon and an O'Fallon (Missouri) warrant for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and a parking violation.
  • Jose Sorto-Velasquez, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Jordan Smith, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Mark Lungwitz, 44, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree domestic assault.
  • Kevin Gardner Jr., 34, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a St. Francois County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Stephen Riddle, 55, of Fredericktown, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Tonya Morrison, 45, of Elco, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Misty Stewart-Sims, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Randy Wilson, 54, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

