Area police report 6/14/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kaytee Pierce, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 1624 Kingsway Drive.
- Burglary was reported at City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener.
- Burglary was reported at Leet Eyecare, 856 N. Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Fraudulent attempt to obtain a controlled susbtance was reported at 864 N. Kingshighway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Cartez Wallace, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to drive on correct half of roadway.
Arrests
- Gerald Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Sierra Abernathy, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Illinois warrant for failure to appear.
- Cynthia Simpson, 55, of Holcomb, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Lenco Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.