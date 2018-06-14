All sections
June 14, 2018

Area police report 6/14/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Kaytee Pierce, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant. Thefts n Theft was reported at 1624 Kingsway Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kaytee Pierce, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 1624 Kingsway Drive.
  • Burglary was reported at City of Cape Girardeau Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener.
  • Burglary was reported at Leet Eyecare, 856 N. Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent attempt to obtain a controlled susbtance was reported at 864 N. Kingshighway.
JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Cartez Wallace, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license, failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to drive on correct half of roadway.

Arrests

  • Gerald Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Sierra Abernathy, 22, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Illinois warrant for failure to appear.
  • Cynthia Simpson, 55, of Holcomb, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Lenco Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Oak Street.
Police/Fire Reports

