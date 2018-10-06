All sections
blotterJune 9, 2018
Area police report 6-10-18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jennifer Chipps, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of Merriwether Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at Regional Eye Care Center, 1749 Independence St.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and driving with no insurance were reported at Broadway and North Pacific Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Charles Rayford Jr., 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation.
  • Clayton Jansen, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license and failure to register a motor vehicle.
  • Joshua Weaver, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license and failure to stop for a stop sign.
  • Cody Shinabargar, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • John Maglone, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to obey a judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Sara Cooper, 42, of Burfordville was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.
  • Margo Raithel, 35, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders for theft.
  • Spence Tollison, 47, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for driving while intoxicated.
  • Ethan Hunter, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Andrew Borsnik, 18, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Gerald Jones, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Mikel Thomas, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • John Brown, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a parole violation.
  • Brandon Arthur, 25, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violations.
  • Clayton Moore, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, failure to register a motor vehicle and on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
Police/Fire Reports

