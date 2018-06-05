Area police report 5/6/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assaut was reported at 51 Hazel St.
- Assault was reported on Big Bend Road.
- Assault was reported at 1428 N. Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 119 S. Hanover St.
- Forgery was reported at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.
DWIS
- Jason Smith, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- Cody Fornkohl, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Crystal Crum, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Francois (Missouri) warrant for fraud.
- Nikki Russell, 45, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cole County (Missouri) warrant for a traffic offense.
- Robert Seyer, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Coutny warrant for a probation violation.
- Heather Lange, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Richard Hacker, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.