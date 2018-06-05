All sections
May 5, 2018

Area police report 5/6/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assaut was reported at 51 Hazel St. n Assault was reported on Big Bend Road. n Assault was reported at 1428 N. Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assaut was reported at 51 Hazel St.
  • Assault was reported on Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported at 1428 N. Kingshighway. A suspect is in custody pending charges.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported at 119 S. Hanover St.
  • Forgery was reported at Menards, 535 Siemers Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.

DWIS

  • Jason Smith, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • Cody Fornkohl, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Crystal Crum, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a St. Francois (Missouri) warrant for fraud.
  • Nikki Russell, 45, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cole County (Missouri) warrant for a traffic offense.
  • Robert Seyer, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Coutny warrant for a probation violation.
  • Heather Lange, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Richard Hacker, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

