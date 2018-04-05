Area police report 5-4-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Justin Sader, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 2593 Saddlegate Court.
- Theft was reported at 2599 Saddlegate Court.
- Theft was reported at 835 N. Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported at 1550 Themis St.
- Burglary was reported at 1815 Perryville Road.
- Theft was reported at Plants Plus, 910 S. Kingshighway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Heather Dieffenbach, 24, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Anthony Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Andrew Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of Timber Lane Drive.