Area police report 5/30/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Assaults
Assault was reported at North Broadview Street and Kiwanis Drive.
Assault was reported at Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.
Theft
Theft was reported at 611 Woodbine Place.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
Kerry Klund, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
Arrests
Briand McCarty, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rachel Ervin, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristopher Sander, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
Rachel Wright, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
Thefts
Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
Theft was reportd in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Greensferry Road.