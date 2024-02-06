All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
blotterMay 30, 2018
Area police report 5/30/18
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Assaults n Assault was reported at North Broadview Street and Kiwanis Drive. n Assault was reported at Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway. Theft...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at North Broadview Street and Kiwanis Drive.
  • Assault was reported at Sprigg Street and Shawnee Parkway.

Theft

  • Theft was reported at 611 Woodbine Place.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Kerry Klund, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Arrests

  • Briand McCarty, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rachel Ervin, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Kristopher Sander, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Rachel Wright, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Thefts

  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Theft was reportd in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Greensferry Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy