Area Police report 5/25/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A Butler County warrant arrest and Perry County warrant arrest were reported on North Kingshighway.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.
Thefts
- Second-degree burglary was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Theft and second-degree trespassing were reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Middle Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree murder, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury/special victim and armed criminal action was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- A fight and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Delwin Street.
- An ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Shots fire was reported on North Main Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Kingshighway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jacob Holmes, 20, of St Louis was arrested on suspicion of tampering with motor vehicle.
- William Pinkerton, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of a child.
- James Carter, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Caleb Tadlock, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child.
- Timothy White, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWI
- Tyson Schoolfield, 44 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of East Main Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud reported was in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Old Toll Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Howard Street and Woodland Drive.