All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
May 25, 2022

Area Police report 5/25/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue. n A Butler County warrant arrest and Perry County warrant arrest were reported on North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A Butler County warrant arrest and Perry County warrant arrest were reported on North Kingshighway.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Marlin Drive.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Theft and second-degree trespassing were reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Middle Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree murder, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury/special victim and armed criminal action was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • A fight and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Delwin Street.
  • An ex parte or full order protection violation was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Shots fire was reported on North Main Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Kingshighway.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jacob Holmes, 20, of St Louis was arrested on suspicion of tampering with motor vehicle.
  • William Pinkerton, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of endangering welfare of a child.
  • James Carter, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • Caleb Tadlock, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse/neglect of a child.
  • Timothy White, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • Tyson Schoolfield, 44 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3300 block of East Main Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud reported was in the 2800 block of Wedgewood Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of Old Toll Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Howard Street and Woodland Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy