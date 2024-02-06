All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 19, 2018

Area police report 5-20-18

Arrests do not imply guilt. CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Domestic assault and use of a weapon were reported at 1550 Themis St.. n Assault was reported in the 800 block of Sharon Drive. Thefts...

Arrests do not imply guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Domestic assault and use of a weapon were reported at 1550 Themis St..
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Sharon Drive.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at 2587 Lisa Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 210 S. Hanover St.
  • Theft was reported at 1410 S. Sprigg St.
  • Theft was reported at Broadway and Frederick Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a weapon were reported at William and Broadview streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Joseph Reagan, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for stealing.
  • Daniel Reid, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
  • Corey Roberts, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Angela Byland, 40, of Jackon was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Robin Kasten, 56, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
  • Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
  • Isaac Hyte, 59, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
  • John Barton, 22, of Coronado, California, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Cynthia Herd, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Daniel George Jr., 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Christina Strubberg, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tracey Lawrence, 45, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Michael Bell, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
  • Ritchie Jones, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
  • Charleigh Simmons, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on two counts of property damage.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Mansfield Place.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy