Area police report 5-20-18

Arrests do not imply guilt.
CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Domestic assault and use of a weapon were reported at 1550 Themis St..
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Sharon Drive.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 2587 Lisa Drive.
- Theft was reported at 210 S. Hanover St.
- Theft was reported at 1410 S. Sprigg St.
- Theft was reported at Broadway and Frederick Street.
Miscellaneous
- Delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a weapon were reported at William and Broadview streets. A suspect was in custody pending charges.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Joseph Reagan, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for stealing.
- Daniel Reid, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
- Corey Roberts, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Angela Byland, 40, of Jackon was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
- Robin Kasten, 56, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.
- Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.
- Isaac Hyte, 59, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- John Barton, 22, of Coronado, California, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Cynthia Herd, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Daniel George Jr., 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Christina Strubberg, 46, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Tracey Lawrence, 45, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Michael Bell, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.
- Ritchie Jones, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.
- Charleigh Simmons, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear on two counts of property damage.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Mansfield Place.