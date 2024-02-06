Area police report 5-20-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.

Arrests

Joseph Reagan, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for stealing.

Daniel Reid, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Corey Roberts, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Angela Byland, 40, of Jackon was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Robin Kasten, 56, of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Jason Schuler, 37, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for a traffic violation.

Isaac Hyte, 59, of Mound City, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

John Barton, 22, of Coronado, California, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear.

Cynthia Herd, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.