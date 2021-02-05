All sections
May 1, 2021

Area Police report 5/2/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue. n Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street. Theft n Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.

Theft

  • Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Shawn D, Stokard II, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.
  • Teshia M. Robbins, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Arthur E. Morgan Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.
  • Tommy S. Dudley, 61, of Millersville, was arrested on suspicion of stealing/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
  • Justin L. Williams 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree domestic, fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Steven P. Martin-King, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree robbery.
  • Michael H. Brock, 61, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
  • Tracy K. Williams, 55, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
  • James. A. Cook, 48, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and driving on wrong side of roadway.

DWI

  • Maggie G. Edwards, 21, of Piedmont, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Police/Fire Reports

