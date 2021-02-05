Area Police report 5/2/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Magnolia Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
Theft
- Larceny was reported in the 100 block of North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Shawn D, Stokard II, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.
- Teshia M. Robbins, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Arthur E. Morgan Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.
- Tommy S. Dudley, 61, of Millersville, was arrested on suspicion of stealing/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.
- Justin L. Williams 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree domestic, fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Steven P. Martin-King, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree robbery.
- Michael H. Brock, 61, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.
- Tracy K. Williams, 55, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.
- James. A. Cook, 48, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/driving while suspended and driving on wrong side of roadway.
DWI
- Maggie G. Edwards, 21, of Piedmont, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.