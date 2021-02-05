Area Police report 5/2/21

Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Shawn D, Stokard II, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for driving while revoked.

Teshia M. Robbins, 28, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Arthur E. Morgan Jr., 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for property damage.

Tommy S. Dudley, 61, of Millersville, was arrested on suspicion of stealing/theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories.

Justin L. Williams 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree domestic, fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Steven P. Martin-King, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for first-degree robbery.

Michael H. Brock, 61, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary/stealing.

Tracy K. Williams, 55, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.