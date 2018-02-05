Area police report 5/2/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Natalie Scroggins, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for improper registration.
- Dera Perry, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at 536 Broadway.
- Theft was reported at 1758 Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported at 717 N. West End Blvd.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of a firearm was reported at Bellevue and North Frederick streets. A suspect is in custody pending charges.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at William Street and Edgewood Road.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Kristy Moit, 25, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Kelli Joy, 34, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Shawn Staten, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a Granite City, Illinois, warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of East Washington Street.