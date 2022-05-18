All sections
blotterMay 18, 2022
Area Police report 5/18/22
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Park Avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Fourth-degree assault and third degree domestic assault were reported on North Frederick Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported.
  • Burglary was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Stealing was reported on Lowes Drive.
  • Stealing a controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on Perryville Road.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Theft of motor vehicle, second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Meadowbrook Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Weapon violation second-degree property damage, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and third-degree assault were reported on Themis Street.
  • Animal at large, failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on Rand Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lori Bennett, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
  • Mea Triplett, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Blake Sansoucie, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Dovonna Slinkard, 53, of Jackson was on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Adams Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of West Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North Georgia Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Bellevue Street.

  • Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
