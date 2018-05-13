All sections
May 12, 2018

Area police report 5-13-18

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Alicia Batteau, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n Robert Farrow, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Alicia Batteau, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Robert Farrow, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Maranda Evans, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Joseph Dockery, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Alexandria Peet, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.

Theft

  • Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
  • Theft was reported at 2034 Thilenius St.
  • Theft was reported at 1836 Cemetery Road.
  • Theft was reported at 630 S. Spring St.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jessica Howell, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Tabatha Ochoa, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
  • Misty Khourie, 42, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
  • William Nunn, 37, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
  • Jamie Ozment, 27, of Jackson was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Dustin Martin, 28, of Scott City was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Ronald Brown, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.
  • Kaila Miller, 21, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri warrant for counterfeiting.
  • Brandon Evans, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
  • Kristi Donaldson, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.
  • Jason Streiler, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
  • Jesse Stoffgregen, 36, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.
Police/Fire Reports

