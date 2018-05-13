Area police report 5-13-18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Alicia Batteau, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Robert Farrow, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Maranda Evans, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Joseph Dockery, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Alexandria Peet, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 2400 Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Lorimier Street.
Theft
- Shoplifting was reported at Victoria's Secret, 3049 William St.
- Theft was reported at 2034 Thilenius St.
- Theft was reported at 1836 Cemetery Road.
- Theft was reported at 630 S. Spring St.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jessica Howell, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Tabatha Ochoa, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear.
- Misty Khourie, 42, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- William Nunn, 37, of Millersville was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear.
- Jamie Ozment, 27, of Jackson was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Dustin Martin, 28, of Scott City was arrested for driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Ronald Brown, 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Bollinger County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.
- Kaila Miller, 21, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri warrant for counterfeiting.
- Brandon Evans, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance.
- Kristi Donaldson, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a State of Missouri warrant for a probation violation.
- Jason Streiler, 35, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing a firearm.
- Jesse Stoffgregen, 36, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant for a probation violation.