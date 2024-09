CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest and probation violence were reported on William Street.

A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Perry Avenue.

Assaults

Fourth-degree assault and domestic disturbance were reported on South Kingshighway.

Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Independence Street.

Second-degree domestic assault and second-degree property damage were reported on Whitener Street.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled substance were reported.

Thefts

Theft, fraudulent use of credit/debit devise, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Broadway.

Theft of controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Miscellaneous

Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on North Fountain Street.

Disturbance/fight was reported on Elm Street.

Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Ellis Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident --physical injury, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance were reported on Big Bend Road.

Shots fired was reported on South Main Street.

Shots fired, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, operating vehicle on highway without valid license, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person were reported on North Water Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Benton Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, driving while revoked and driving while intoxicated were reported on Big Bend Road.

Second-degree property damage was reported on College Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and first-degree trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Property damage was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Shots fired was reported on Perryville Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.