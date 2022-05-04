Area Police report 4/5/22

Operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Bertling Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Stoddard Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Perryville Road.

Failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrests/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on North Street.

Trespassing was reported on South Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.

Shots fired was reported on North Kingshighway.

Second degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported.

First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.