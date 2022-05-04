All sections
April 5, 2022

Area Police report 4/5/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assaults n Assault was reported on North Main Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported on North Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree domestic disturbance was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Independence Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of vehicle was reported on Gordonville Road.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on College Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Jim Drury Way.
  • Theft from a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on North County Park Drive.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Bertling Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Stoddard Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Perryville Road.
  • Failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrests/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on North Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Second degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dovonna Slinkard, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Marquis Lemmon, age 31 of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.

DWI

  • Randa Norman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to use turn signal.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Watson Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Donald Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Oak Hill Road.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

