Area Police report 4/5/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Perryville Road.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on North Main Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree domestic disturbance was reported.
- Third-degree domestic disturbance was reported on Independence Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of vehicle was reported on Gordonville Road.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on College Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Jim Drury Way.
- Theft from a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on North County Park Drive.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Bertling Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Stoddard Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on Perryville Road.
- Failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield to vehicle that had entered intersection with no traffic control, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrests/detention/stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on North Street.
- Trespassing was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
- Shots fired was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Second degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Dovonna Slinkard, 53, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Marquis Lemmon, age 31 of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
DWI
- Randa Norman, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to use turn signal.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Watson Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Kate Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of Donald Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Oak Hill Road.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Disturbance was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.