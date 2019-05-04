All sections
April 5, 2019

Area police report 4/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Jessica L. Cox, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant arrest. n Dawn M. Laine, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and treaspassing...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jessica L. Cox, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant arrest.
  • Dawn M. Laine, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and treaspassing.
  • Steven R. Hanks, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and treaspassing.
  • Jessica L. Lepior, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant arrest.
  • Hayden Harris, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant arrest.
  • Deandre Betts, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Joe B. Jones Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant arrest.

Thefts

  • A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
  • A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson.

Summons

  • Donald G. Allen Jr., 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Alana M. Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for making a false declaration.
Assaults

  • An assault was reported in the 100 block of Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Austin Mohr, 18, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Police/Fire Reports

