Area police report 4/5/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jessica L. Cox, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant arrest.
- Dawn M. Laine, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and treaspassing.
- Steven R. Hanks, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and treaspassing.
- Jessica L. Lepior, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant arrest.
- Hayden Harris, 23, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant arrest.
- Deandre Betts, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Joe B. Jones Jr., 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant arrest.
Thefts
- A theft was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- A theft was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson.
Summons
- Donald G. Allen Jr., 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Alana M. Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for making a false declaration.
Assaults
- An assault was reported in the 100 block of Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Austin Mohr, 18, of Zalma, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.