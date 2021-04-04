All sections
April 3, 2021

Area Police report 4/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street. Thefts n n Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
  • Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at North Frederick and Emerald streets.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Timothy H. Carter, 57 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for delivering a controlled substance.
  • Robert E. Griffith, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Brittany A. Reynolds, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Melissa K Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
  • Darrell Holesm 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Mitchell L. Hester, 56, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Glenn H. Nesby, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County (Cape Girardeau Police Department) warrants for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Elijah C. Magruder, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase or possess liquor by a minor, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police/Fire Reports

