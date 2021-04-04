Area Police report 4/4/21

Miscellaneous

Drug violation was reported at North Frederick and Emerald streets.

Drug violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Timothy H. Carter, 57 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for delivering a controlled substance.

Robert E. Griffith, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Brittany A. Reynolds, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Melissa K Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.

Darrell Holesm 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Mitchell L. Hester, 56, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Glenn H. Nesby, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County (Cape Girardeau Police Department) warrants for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.