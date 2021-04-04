Area Police report 4/4/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
- Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Ellis streets.
- Drug violation was reported at North Frederick and Emerald streets.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Timothy H. Carter, 57 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for parole violation for delivering a controlled substance.
- Robert E. Griffith, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Brittany A. Reynolds, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Melissa K Lewis, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree trespassing.
- Darrell Holesm 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Mitchell L. Hester, 56, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Glenn H. Nesby, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County (Cape Girardeau Police Department) warrants for driving while intoxicated and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Elijah C. Magruder, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of purchasing/attempting to purchase or possess liquor by a minor, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.