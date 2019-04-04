Area police report 4/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Misty D. Blocker, 45, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Cole A. Ussery, 21, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a warrant.
- Stanley L. Johnson, 31, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
- Fabio R. Acevedo-Sanchez, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Cody A. Hollowell, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Brandy L. Lanes, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Dustin J. McCasland, 36, of La Plata, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Brandon L. Smallwood, 38, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a warrant.
- Casey C. Forrester, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
- Terrence L. Harrell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Tara N. Depauw, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Hopper Road
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Paul Keller Way and Big Bend Road. Suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
- Counterfeiting was reported at Marco's Pizza, 1330 Broadway.
- Property damage was reported on Kingshighway.
JACKSON
