April 4, 2019

Area police report 4/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Misty D. Blocker, 45, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Cole A. Ussery, 21, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Stanley L. Johnson, 31, of Tamms, Illinois, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Fabio R. Acevedo-Sanchez, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Cody A. Hollowell, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Brandy L. Lanes, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Dustin J. McCasland, 36, of La Plata, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Brandon L. Smallwood, 38, of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Casey C. Forrester, 37, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
  • Terrence L. Harrell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
  • Tara N. Depauw, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 3900 block of Hopper Road

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at Paul Keller Way and Big Bend Road. Suspects were in custody pending formal charges.
  • Counterfeiting was reported at Marco's Pizza, 1330 Broadway.
  • Property damage was reported on Kingshighway.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Luke Malone, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and impeding the flow of traffic.

Arrests

  • Zachary Howard, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gabriel Housman, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree property damage and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Matthew Ulrich, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Damathan Stevens, 42, of Oran, Missouri was arrested for first-degree domestic assault.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of August Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Eastview Court.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Brittany Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of North Neal Street.
Police/Fire Reports

