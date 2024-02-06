Area police report 4/30/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Korby O. Steen, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
- Brandi L. Heffington, 36, of Scott City was arrested on a warrant.
- Jonathan Jenkins, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1900 block of Thilenius Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Napa Circle.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North Frederick Street.
- Assault and resisting arrest were reported in the 1500 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Assault and property damage were reported in the 100 block of Sheridan Drive.
- Domestic assault was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
Summonses
- Ivory C. Alexander, 17, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for walking in roadway with sidewalk provided.
- Jakeb P. Nott, 24, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of a controlled substance.
Thefts
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of West End Boulevard.
- Burglary and stealing was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
- Stealing was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Burglary and stealing were reported in the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.
- Counterfeiting was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Meriwether Street.
- Resisting or interfering with an arrest was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. Suspect was in custody pending chargers.
- Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were reported at Independence Street and West Drive. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.
- Property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Cousin Street.
- Violation of order of protection was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Spring Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Anthony Cruz, 24, Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
Assault
- An assault reported in the 900 block of Brown Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of Timber Lane Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Georgia Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.