Area police report 4/30/19

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of South Benton Street.

Counterfeiting was reported in the 2000 block of Perryville Road.

Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Meriwether Street.

Resisting or interfering with an arrest was reported in the 600 block of South Sprigg Street. Suspect was in custody pending chargers.

Possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia were reported at Independence Street and West Drive. Suspect was in custody pending formal charges.

Property damage and unlawful use of a weapon were reported at Morgan Oak and South Pacific streets.

Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Cousin Street.

Violation of order of protection was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.

Forgery was reported in the 2000 block of Independence Street.