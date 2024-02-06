All sections
April 28, 2018

Area police report 4/29/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Sharmane Edwards, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
  • Marterius Braxton, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for attempted assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • Joanna Creasy, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Cole Ussery, 20, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
  • Kenneth Marsh, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Giradeau warrants for failure to appear.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., 1350 N. Water St.
  • Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 10 Doctors Park.

Miscellaneous

  • Statutory rape was reported in the 100 block of Hazel Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Samantha Perry, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Charles McCann, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Anthony Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • Frederick Langevin, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear seat belt.
  • Kelly Jones, 38, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Jawone Newell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
  • Jonathan Stahly, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.
  • Dennis Thiele, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a utility.
  • Nathan Oxley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear.
  • Anna Bucholtz, 26, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Alyssa Parnell, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
  • Jacob Simms, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • James Lafentres, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree child endangering.
  • Ryan Lynn, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Taylor Galbraith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
  • Shawn Stockard II, 26, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau County warrants, one Jackson warrant and one Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

