Area police report 4/29/18

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Sharmane Edwards, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on an Arnold, Missouri, warrant.
- Marterius Braxton, 23, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for attempted assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Joanna Creasy, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County (Missouri) warrant.
- Cole Ussery, 20, of Frohna, Missouri, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants for failure to appear.
- Kenneth Marsh, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Giradeau warrants for failure to appear.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Sycamore Circle.
Thefts
- Theft was reported at Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co., 1350 N. Water St.
- Theft was reported at Southeast Hospital, 10 Doctors Park.
Miscellaneous
- Statutory rape was reported in the 100 block of Hazel Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items.
DWI
- Samantha Perry, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Charles McCann, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Anthony Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Frederick Langevin, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear seat belt.
- Kelly Jones, 38, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Jawone Newell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.
- Jonathan Stahly, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.
- Dennis Thiele, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a utility.
- Nathan Oxley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear.
- Anna Bucholtz, 26, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Alyssa Parnell, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Jacob Simms, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- James Lafentres, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree child endangering.
- Ryan Lynn, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Taylor Galbraith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and speeding.
- Shawn Stockard II, 26, of Jackson was arrested on five Cape Girardeau County warrants, one Jackson warrant and one Cape Girardeau warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of K-Land Drive.