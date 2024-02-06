Area police report 4/29/18

DWI

Samantha Perry, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

Charles McCann, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fourth-degree domestic assault.

Anthony Cruz, 23, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear seat belt and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

Frederick Langevin, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to wear seat belt.

Kelly Jones, 38, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Jawone Newell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey a judge's orders.

Jonathan Stahly, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree property damage.

Dennis Thiele, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering with a utility.

Nathan Oxley, 34, of Jackson was arrested on an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear.

Anna Bucholtz, 26, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Alyssa Parnell, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Jacob Simms, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Lafentres, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree child endangering.