Area Police report 4/26/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Anna Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on South Frederick Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Southern Expressway.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
- Driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license were reported on Shawnee Expressway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft from a vehicle, first-degree property damage, damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on Siemers Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on South Frederick Street.
- Counterfeit money was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Themis Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance was reported on Broadway.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Curtis Higgins, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWIs
- Nathaniel Hartis, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
- Ethan Bollinger, 20, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
- Christi Hartung, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at stop sign.
- Brittany Cruz Carmona, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and following to close.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Clear Spring Place.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Lacey Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.