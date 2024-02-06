All sections
April 26, 2022

Area Police report 4/26/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Anna Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Southern Expressway.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
  • Driving while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license were reported on Shawnee Expressway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle, first-degree property damage, damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on Siemers Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on South Frederick Street.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Broadway.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Themis Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance was reported on Broadway.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, creating substantial risk of serious injury/death to any person was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Curtis Higgins, 62, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

  • Nathaniel Hartis, 19, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Ethan Bollinger, 20, of Marquand, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
  • Christi Hartung, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to stop at stop sign.
  • Brittany Cruz Carmona, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and following to close.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Clear Spring Place.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of North Lacey Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
