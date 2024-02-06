Area police report 4/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Seth N. Harper, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
- Joseph J. Jackson Jr., 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
Thefts
- A burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
- Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
Misscellaneous
- An assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- A rape was reported
- Sodomy was reported.
- Making a false report was reported. Suspect was in custody pending charges.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Cole Blanton, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Miscellaneous
- Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Oak Hill Road.