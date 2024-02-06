All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 24, 2019

Area police report 4/24/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n Seth N. Harper, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant. n Joseph J. Jackson Jr., 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Seth N. Harper, 19, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
  • Joseph J. Jackson Jr., 54, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

Thefts

  • A burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Benton Street.
  • Stealing was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.

Misscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • An assault was reported in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • A rape was reported
  • Sodomy was reported.
  • Making a false report was reported. Suspect was in custody pending charges.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Cole Blanton, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Miscellaneous

  • Peace disturbance was reported in the area of North Oak Hill Road.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy