All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 19, 2022

Area Police report 4/19/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest and third-degree assault were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Middle Street.
  • Third degree assault was reported on Boutin Drive.

DWI

  • Driving While intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Willowbrook Bend.
  • Stealing was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Theft from motor vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Lorimier Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Broadway.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended, Driving on right of highway, traffic lanes, signs, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Independence Street.
  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended, changing lanes when movement could not be made with safety on having moving three or more lanes were reported on William Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia --amphatamine or methamphetamin and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on William Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kingsbury Drive.
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on Penny Avenue.
  • First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on New Madrid Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Steven Jansen, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to use turn signal and seatbelt violation.
  • Corey Kirchdoerfer, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Stotler Way.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy