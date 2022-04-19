Area Police report 4/19/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest and third-degree assault were reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Middle Street.
- Third degree assault was reported on Boutin Drive.
DWI
- Driving While intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Stealing and fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported on Willowbrook Bend.
- Stealing was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Theft from motor vehicle was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on Themis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Benton Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Lorimier Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Broadway.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, Driving on right of highway, traffic lanes, signs, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Independence Street.
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Driving while revoked/suspended, changing lanes when movement could not be made with safety on having moving three or more lanes were reported on William Street.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia --amphatamine or methamphetamin and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on William Street.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kingsbury Drive.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on Penny Avenue.
- First-degree property damage, unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on New Madrid Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Steven Jansen, 63, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to use turn signal and seatbelt violation.
- Corey Kirchdoerfer, 27, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of South Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Stotler Way.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.