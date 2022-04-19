Area Police report 4/19/22

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along a highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Benton Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Lorimier Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Broadway.

Driving while revoked/suspended, Driving on right of highway, traffic lanes, signs, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Independence Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Good Hope Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin, possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Driving while revoked/suspended, changing lanes when movement could not be made with safety on having moving three or more lanes were reported on William Street.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia --amphatamine or methamphetamin and failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue were reported on William Street.

Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kingsbury Drive.

Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less was reported on Penny Avenue.