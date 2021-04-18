Area Police report 4/18/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Locust Street.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Charles B. Sullivan, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Morris E. Moore, 61, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Sentrell U. Blackmon, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on at Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of narcotic equipment.
- Thomas L. Morgan, 37 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Vallicia A. Clark, 21, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Johnny R. Wyatt Jr., 36, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for failure to wear seatbelt.