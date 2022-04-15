All sections
April 15, 2022

Area Police report 4/15/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street. Assaults n Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Whitener Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and prior stealing offender were reported.
  • Theft and forgery were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on Golden Eagle Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light was reported on Missouri Highway 74.
  • Shots fired, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, armed criminal action and first-degree assault/attempting serious physical injury/special victim were reported on Whitener Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John Mitchell, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Gerald Ivy, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 11 to 35 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DWI

  • Victor Montes, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Constance Wiggs, 23, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, defective equipment and failure to dim headlights.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of South Union Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of North Oklahoma Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of Daisy Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of East Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of East Lane
  • Property damage was reported in the 1800 block of Oak Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Pecan Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

