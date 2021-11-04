Area Police report 4/11/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.
Theft
- Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
- Arson was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Arson was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Joe D. McCullough Jr., 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Arrests
- Natasha S. Perryman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for possession of amphetamine.
- Curtis D. Lailer, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
- Matthew T. Steele, 29, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree assault.
- Heaven L. Marsh, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Mason Craiglow, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop for stop sign and speeding.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Gloria Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Kent Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.