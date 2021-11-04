All sections
blotterApril 10, 2021
Area Police report 4/11/21
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Themis Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1800 block of West Cape Rock Drive.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of William Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Silver Springs Road.

Theft

  • Burglary was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
  • Arson was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Arson was reported in the 1100 block of Harmony Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Joe D. McCullough Jr., 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and operating vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

Arrests

  • Natasha S. Perryman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wayne County warrant for possession of amphetamine.
  • Curtis D. Lailer, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
  • Matthew T. Steele, 29, no address given, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for second-degree assault.
  • Heaven L. Marsh, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of dangerous drugs.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Mason Craiglow, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to stop for stop sign and speeding.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Gloria Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3200 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Kent Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Woodland Drive.
