April 1, 2021

Area Police report 4/1/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive. Thefts n Burglary was reported on South West End Boulevard...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street.
  • Drug violation was reported at Cape Centre Drive and South Kingshighway.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Angela Williams, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon.
  • Jennifer Armbruster, 35, of Annapolis, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jared Barker, 24, of Ironton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of North High Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 5300 block of Sandy Brae Lane.
Police/Fire Reports

