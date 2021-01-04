Area Police report 4/1/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Rodney Drive.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Frederick Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Cape Centre Drive and South Kingshighway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of Boxwood Drive.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Angela Williams, 31, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of weapon.
- Jennifer Armbruster, 35, of Annapolis, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jared Barker, 24, of Ironton, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of North High Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of Wayne Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 5300 block of Sandy Brae Lane.