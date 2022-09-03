All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 9, 2022

Area Police report 3/9/22

JACKSON Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n Bernard Cruz, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with person less than 17 years of age in vehicle and speeding...

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Bernard Cruz, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with person less than 17 years of age in vehicle and speeding.
  • Ronald Meisenheimer, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson City (Missouri) warrant.
  • Victoria Rowland, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
  • Tommy Randolph, 60, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment.
  • Robert Silman, 30, of Jackson was arrested on an O'Fallon (Missouri) warrant.
  • Jesse Roberts, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson County (Missouri) warrant.
  • Coleen Lewis, 51, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Theft/fraud

  • Fraud was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 700 block of Goodson Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of Donald Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Cortland Drive.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Peace disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1700 block of Mulberry Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy