Area Police report 3/9/22

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Bernard Cruz, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with person less than 17 years of age in vehicle and speeding.
- Ronald Meisenheimer, 44, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson City (Missouri) warrant.
- Victoria Rowland, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
- Tommy Randolph, 60, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment.
- Robert Silman, 30, of Jackson was arrested on an O'Fallon (Missouri) warrant.
- Jesse Roberts, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson County (Missouri) warrant.
- Coleen Lewis, 51, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Assault