Area Police report 3/7/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Theft
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive.
- Arson was reported in the 900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jessica Cody, 26, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Luetje Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Ashley P. Morgan, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for suspended license.
- Dustin M. Steep, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Belden D. Coleman, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.