All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 6, 2021

Area Police report 3/7/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assault n Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street. Theft n Larceny was reported. Miscellaneous n Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.

Theft

  • Larceny was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Drive.
  • Arson was reported in the 900 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Arrest

  • Jessica Cody, 26, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Luetje Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Ashley P. Morgan, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for probation violation for suspended license.
  • Dustin M. Steep, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Belden D. Coleman, 53, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy