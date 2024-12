CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Joshua Wicker, 28, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and stealing.

Gene Summers, 41, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and third-degree assault.

David Goering, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.

Joshua Caldwell, 33, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Patrick Scholl, 50, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants and a probation and parole warrant.

Anita Freeman, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.