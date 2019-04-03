Area police report 3/4/19

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Kevin G. Dixon, 37, homeless, was arrested on two warrants.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1200 block of Big Bend Road.

Benessa Am Gross, 37, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at North Kingshighway and Hopper Road.

Steven B. Barnhart, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.

A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive.

Lee E. Smith, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive.