Area police report 3/4/19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Kevin G. Dixon, 37, homeless, was arrested on two warrants.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges of assault in the 1200 block of Big Bend Road.
Benessa Am Gross, 37, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a warrant.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at North Kingshighway and Hopper Road.
Steven B. Barnhart, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant.
A suspect was in custody pending formal charges for a drug violation at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive.
Lee E. Smith, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a warrant at North Kingshighway and Cape Rock Drive.
Dakota F. Fortman, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
Charges
Kasey Marie Neal, 31, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of animals prohibited in the 900 block of Clark Avenue.
Tyler Joseph Rynes, 21, of Naperville, Illinois, faces charges of assault in the 400 block of Kiwanis Drive.
Assaults
Domestic assault was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
Assault was reported in the 400 block of Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
Violation of a child protection order was reported.
Papa John's, 841 N. Kingshighway, reported fraud.
Sexual misconduct was reported.
Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Olive Street.
A 47-year-old man was taken into protective custody at West End Boulevard and Pemiscot Street.
Fraud was reported in the 00 block of Village Drive.