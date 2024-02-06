Area Police report 3/30/22

First-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.

Shots fired was reported on Perryville Road.

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or shop were reported on Kingsway Drive.

Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Property damage was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Brook Leverich, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Johnny Harris, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.

Tamera Johnson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Dakota Ingram, 20, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant.

Hunter Umfleet, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the area of West Mary Street.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Emma Street.

Theft

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the area of Boxwood Drive and Redbud Street.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Watson Drive.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.

Theft was reported in the 800 block of Clark Street.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Tanglewood.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Boxwood Drive.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Mulberry St 03/23/2022

Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Donna Lynn Drive.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road .

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.