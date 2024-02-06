Area Police report 3/30/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams were reported on South Benton Street.
- Second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Villa Lane.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Stealing was reported on William Street.
- theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on County Park Drive.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or shop were reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Shots fired was reported on Perryville Road.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Hunter Umfleet, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Dakota Ingram, 20, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant.
- Tamera Johnson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Johnny Harris, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
- Brook Leverich, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Emma Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the area of West Mary Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the area of Boxwood Drive and Redbud Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Watson Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Clark Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Tanglewood.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Boxwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Mulberry St 03/23/2022
- Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Donna Lynn Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road .
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of Maple Street.