All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 30, 2022

Area Police report 3/30/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Good Hope Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams were reported on South Benton Street.
  • Second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Villa Lane.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Stealing was reported on William Street.
  • theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on County Park Drive.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or shop were reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • Shots fired was reported on Perryville Road.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Hunter Umfleet, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Dakota Ingram, 20, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on an O'Fallon, Missouri, warrant.
  • Tamera Johnson, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Johnny Harris, 45, of Jackson was arrested on a warrant.
  • Brook Leverich, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Emma Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of West Mary Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Boxwood Drive and Redbud Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Watson Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Clark Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Tanglewood.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Boxwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Mulberry St 03/23/2022
  • Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Deerwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Mulberry Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Jessica Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Donna Lynn Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road .
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Maple Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy