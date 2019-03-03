All sections
blotterMarch 2, 2019
Area police report 3-3-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Luis Martinez, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Collin Carter, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.
  • Elizabeth Ormsby, 53, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
  • Preston Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Robert Reynolds, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing a controlled substance, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture or sale of an illegal weapon, driving on a suspended/revoked license and motor vehicle violations.
  • Kristen Hurt, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
  • Dylan McElwayne, 21, of Hickory, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.
  • Adyson Morris, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug parapernalia and displaying possessing a fictitious or altered driver's license.
  • Brian Wilson, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Jessica Holmes, 30, of Portageville, MIssouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
  • Timmy Lesch, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Melissa Bowen, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Dakota Fortman, 19, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Nicholas Dooley, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Garrett Lane.
  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of East Independence Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
