Area police report 3-3-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Luis Martinez, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Collin Carter, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.
- Elizabeth Ormsby, 53, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.
- Preston Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Robert Reynolds, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing a controlled substance, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture or sale of an illegal weapon, driving on a suspended/revoked license and motor vehicle violations.
- Kristen Hurt, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.
- Dylan McElwayne, 21, of Hickory, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.
- Adyson Morris, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug parapernalia and displaying possessing a fictitious or altered driver's license.
- Brian Wilson, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Jessica Holmes, 30, of Portageville, MIssouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.
- Timmy Lesch, 56, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole violation warrant.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.