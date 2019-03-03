Area police report 3-3-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Luis Martinez, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Collin Carter, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.

Elizabeth Ormsby, 53, of Doniphan, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Preston Earls, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Reynolds, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing a controlled substance, unlawful possession/transport/manufacture or sale of an illegal weapon, driving on a suspended/revoked license and motor vehicle violations.

Kristen Hurt, 37, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Dylan McElwayne, 21, of Hickory, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug parapernalia.

Adyson Morris, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug parapernalia and displaying possessing a fictitious or altered driver's license.

Brian Wilson, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

Jessica Holmes, 30, of Portageville, MIssouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation.