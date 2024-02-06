Area Police report 3/29/22

Jason A. Brashear, 48, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.

Zechariah L. James, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault (three counts) and armed criminal action.

Barbara A. Ross, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, Police Department warrant for driving under the influence of liquor.

