Area Police report 3/29/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.
Arrests
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.
Assaults
- Second-degree assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Sycamore Drive.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- First-degree robbery and assault were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Vehicle theft was reported on Thomas Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on North Main Street.
- Theft from vehicle was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Perryville Road.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Benton Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported on North Water Street.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Middle Street.
- Property damage was reported.
- Property damage was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
- Shots fired was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Property damage was reported.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and third-degree assault were reported.
- Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less were reported on Bloomfield Road.
- Failure to appear was reported on Whitener Street.
- Failure to appear was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jason A. Brashear, 48, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.
- Zechariah L. James, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault (three counts) and armed criminal action.
- Barbara A. Ross, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, Police Department warrant for driving under the influence of liquor.
- Shaylyn M. Davis, 26, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful use of a weapon and probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Kathy L. Hannah, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for stealing.
- Cameron J. Miller, 18, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, receiving stolen property and a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for tampering with motor vehicle.
- Aaron D. Rinehart, 20, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Keithland M. Welch, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Barbara I. Johnston, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.
- Darrell McIntyre, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.