March 29, 2022

Area Police report 3/29/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. DWI n Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway. Arrests n A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Broadway.

Arrests

  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was reported.

Assaults

  • Second-degree assault was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Sycamore Drive.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Good Hope Street.
Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree robbery and assault were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Vehicle theft was reported on Thomas Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on North Main Street.
  • Theft from vehicle was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Perryville Road.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Benton Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported on North Water Street.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on North Middle Street.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and third-degree assault were reported.
  • Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11-35 grams and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less were reported on Bloomfield Road.
  • Failure to appear was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Failure to appear was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jason A. Brashear, 48, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault.
  • Zechariah L. James, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree burglary, second-degree assault (three counts) and armed criminal action.
  • Barbara A. Ross, 64, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Dexter, Missouri, Police Department warrant for driving under the influence of liquor.
  • Shaylyn M. Davis, 26, of Scott City was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for delivering a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful use of a weapon and probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Kathy L. Hannah, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for stealing.
  • Cameron J. Miller, 18, of Farmington, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license, receiving stolen property and a Probation & Parole warrant for parole violation for tampering with motor vehicle.
  • Aaron D. Rinehart, 20, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Keithland M. Welch, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Barbara I. Johnston, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wright County warrant for probation violation for forgery of checks.
  • Darrell McIntyre, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
Police/Fire Reports

