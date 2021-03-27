All sections
March 27, 2021

Area Police report 3/28/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Road.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Dunklin Street.
  • Drug violation was reported i the 500 block of North Fountain Street.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items.

Arrests

  • Sidney Sponer, 44, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft.
  • Steven McCormick, 35, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of controlled substance.
  • Stephen Seabaugh, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Hardin County, Kentucky, warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Pawnee Avenue.

Fraud

  • Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Lucas K. Reeves, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pulaski County (Missouri) for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
  • Robert D. Weissinger, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
  • Darren L. Beasley, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence.
  • Kelvin D. Robinson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

