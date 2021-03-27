Area Police report 3/28/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 300 block of Edgewood Road.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2000 block of Dunklin Street.
- Drug violation was reported i the 500 block of North Fountain Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items.
Arrests
- Sidney Sponer, 44, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of theft.
- Steven McCormick, 35, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of burglary and possession of controlled substance.
- Stephen Seabaugh, 40, of Jackson was arrested on a Hardin County, Kentucky, warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Pawnee Avenue.
Fraud
- Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Lucas K. Reeves, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pulaski County (Missouri) for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
- Robert D. Weissinger, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
- Darren L. Beasley, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving under the influence.
- Kelvin D. Robinson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.