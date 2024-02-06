Area police report 3-24-19

JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Roy Eldridge, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of speeding, failure to equip vehicle with two headlights and operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Pawnee Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Willow Bend Drive.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Gary C.L. Black, 35, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Matthew E. Price, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license.
- Randy J. Amelunke, 55, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license and displaying or possessing plates of another.
- Shawney L. Brown, 42, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court.
- Timothy P. Jensen, 50, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Nathan T. Osley, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of a probation and parole violation for dangerous drugs.
- David E. Stillman, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree harassment.
- Myra R. Miller, 50, of Jackson was arrested on a Jefferson County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for a traffic offense.