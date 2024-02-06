Area Police report 3/22/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was made.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on North Ellis Street.
- First-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft/shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft/shoplifting was reported.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported on Delwin Street.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Washington Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported.
- Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Thaddeus Schwepker, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, failure to use turn signal, failure to have insurance and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
- Thaddeus Schwepker, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended and speed.
- Brittany Evans-Hafer, 32, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Cody Reid, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Douglas Beier, 52, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance.
Theft
- Theft reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage reported in the 500 block of Donna Drive.
- Property damage reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.