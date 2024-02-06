All sections
March 22, 2022

Area Police report 3/22/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was made.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on North Ellis Street.
  • First-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft/shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Koch Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft/shoplifting was reported.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Washington Avenue.
  • Drug violation was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Thaddeus Schwepker, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, failure to use turn signal, failure to have insurance and possession of marijuana 10 grams or less.
  • Thaddeus Schwepker, 49, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended and speed.
  • Brittany Evans-Hafer, 32, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Cody Reid, 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Douglas Beier, 52, of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of peace disturbance.

Theft

  • Theft reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage reported in the 500 block of Donna Drive.
  • Property damage reported in the 3500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

