March 2, 2022

Area Police report 3/2/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was made on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest for failure to appear was made on Good Hope Street.
  • A warrant arrest was made on Brink Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was made on South West End Boulevard.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.

Theft

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Resisting arrest, detention or stop was reported and nuisance property/noise violation of host or hostess to maintain noise on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Nicholas Kluesner, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Raymond Parris, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Jennifer Drive.
