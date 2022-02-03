Area Police report 3/2/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was made on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest for failure to appear was made on Good Hope Street.
- A warrant arrest was made on Brink Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was made on South West End Boulevard.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
Theft
- Theft from a vehicle was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Fraudulent use of credit/debit device was reported.
- Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 11 to 35 grams was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Resisting arrest, detention or stop was reported and nuisance property/noise violation of host or hostess to maintain noise on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Nicholas Kluesner, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Raymond Parris, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, possession of marijuana 10 grams or less, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Bainbridge Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Colorado Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1400 block of Jennifer Drive.