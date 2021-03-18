All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 18, 2021

Area police report 3/18/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 7800 block of South Benton Street. n Assault was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 7800 block of South Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported on Rivercrest Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
  • Larceny was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and William streets.
  • Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Louisiana Avenue.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Jeffery Sewell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy