Area police report 3/18/21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 7800 block of South Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
- Larceny was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at South Pacific and William streets.
- Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Louisiana Avenue.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jeffery Sewell, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of West Adams Street.